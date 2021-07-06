Two men on an electric scooter drove by an East Harlem street and fired shots, causing pedestrians to run for cover June 13, 2021 (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man on an electric scooter fired shots onto a Manhattan street, causing people to run for cover last month, video released by police shows.

It happened on June 13 around 3:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Second Avenue and East 115th Street in the East Harlem neighborhood, authorities said.

Two men were on a Lime electric scooter when the passenger took out a handgun and fired shots onto the sidewalk as they passed it, police said.

Pedestrians at the corner were seen ducking and running away, surveillance video shows.

No injuries or property damage were reported, cops said.

The suspects fled north on Second Avenue and then east on East 116th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).