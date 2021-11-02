Surveillance video stills of a masked suspect who grabbed a bowl of candy and ran from a home in Massachusetts on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, officials say. (Credit: Sharon, Massachusetts Police Department via Storyful)

SHARON, Mass. — Police in Sharon, Massachusetts, were seeking information after they said a masked suspect helped himself to far more than his fair share of Halloween candy.

The suspect, police alleged, “stole from multiple men, women and children” on Halloween night.

The police department posted a video showing the suspect grabbing an entire bowl of Halloween candy from a woman who came to answer his trick-or-treat call.

NBC 10 in Boston spoke to several locals who had similar experiences on the night.