Video: Group of teens attack, stab man walking near Times Square

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man walking along a Manhattan street was attacked from behind before a group of young men jumped him, leaving him with stab wounds, video surveillance released by police shows.

Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a stabbing near the corner of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, right near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects using a rod-like object to strike the victim from behind. When the 62-year-old man fell to the ground, six other young men then approached the victim, stabbing and slashing him, police said.

Police believe the suspects are teens.

Warning: This post contains video of graphic violence that some might find disturbing.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 11/10/21 @ 5:37 AM, front of 315 W 44 St an unidentified male struck a 62-year-old male with an object. Six additional unidentified males then approached the victim stabbing & slashing him. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/nOlycI8qUN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 11, 2021

EMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The suspected assailants fled to the Times Square subway station, using the entrance at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, for the A, C and E lines, officials said. It was unclear if they headed uptown or downtown.

No arrests had been made. A reward of up to $3,500 has been offered for any tips leading to an arrest.

