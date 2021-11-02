Video stills of a suspect who jumped off a Florida bridge in Fort Myers after fleeing from a traffic stop on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, officials say. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

A Florida sheriff’s office said a suspect fleeing a traffic stop made a dramatic, though unsuccessful, escape attempt when he jumped from the Edison Bridge in Fort Myers, into the Caloosahatchee River below.

Video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect, Bryan Gray, crashing what police said was a stolen van before diving off the bridge.

Gray was pulled from the water by a marine unit of the Fort Myers Police Department.

“While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding,” the sheriff’s office said.