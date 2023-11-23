Video courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released video of a car that went airborne and exploded at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning.

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed in Niagara Falls, N.Y. before appearing to hit something and going airborne, eventually landing on a structure at or near the border inspection booths.

The car then exploded and burst into flames, killing both occupants inside. A border patrol agent suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

“Absolutely surreal. You have to look at it and say ‘was this generated by AI?’ because it was so surreal to see how high this vehicle went, and the crash, and the explosion, and the fire,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference Wednesday.

“The vehicle basically incinerated,” she added. “Nothing is left but the engine. The pieces are scattered over 13, 14 booths. It’s a large scene and it’s going to take a long time for federal law enforcement officers to piece together the real story.”

Hochul said that there was “no indication” that it was an act of terrorism, but the crash is still under investigation.

“I want to be very, very clear to Americans and New Yorkers,” she said. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack.”

All four border crossings in Western New York closed for five hours after the accident. All but Rainbow Bridge re-opened by around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.