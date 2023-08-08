PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Bronx man was one of three people killed in a bus crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Alioune Diop, 39, died in the crash near mile marker 74, which is between the exits for Linglestown/Paxtonia and Manada Hill, officials said.

State Police have said all of the people on board were taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to critical when the bus overturned. About eight ambulances and Life Lion helicopters assisted in getting those people to the hospital.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center says they received 28 patients from the crash. As of Tuesday morning, 27 people were discharged and one remained as an inpatient.

Hershey Medical Center says the ages of their patients ranged from 1 to 69 years old and five were under the age of 18.

UPMC Community Osteopathic says they treated 21 patients from the crash. Two people have been admitted to the hospital and 20 were treated and released.