YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A video shows a man allegedly punching a police officer in the face on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers stated they were providing medical aid to Johnny McCray when he suddenly punched an officer in the face, breaking his nose. Mccray was charged with assault, police said.

Prosecutors requested bail be set, but the judge released McCray on his own recognizance.

That man was back in court on Tuesday and officials are expressing outrage that he was released without bail in the first place.

Yonkers’ Mayor, Mike Spano, described the move as the “very definition of insanity.”

