NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge.

Thick smoke could be seen in a viewer video from the scene. CBS News reports two people were killed in the incident. Citing a senior U.S. official, CBS added a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a pylon at the bridge crossing, which was followed by the explosion.

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. The city and the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office termed the incident an explosion.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, USA and Niagara Falls, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge are all closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and New York State Police are monitoring all points of entry to New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, adding that she is heading to Western New York. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident and is closely following developments.

Travel is expected to be high Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it is checking every car that arrives at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport because of the incident. Travelers should expect heavier delays than usual, the NFTA said.

Local closings

Niagara Falls State Park is closed following the incident.

In downtown Buffalo, the Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court all closed early Wednesday as a precaution, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Additionally, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo said, out of an abundance of caution, its partners in law enforcement recommended that is closes its buildings through the Thanksgiving Holiday. There are no known credible threats against the Jewish Community at this time, the group added.

Thick smoke was seen after the incident (Courtesy of Nikki Kraft)

NITTEC cameras show police activity near the Rainbow Bridge (NITTEC)

NITTEC cameras show an empty Rainbow Bridge following the closure (NITTEC)