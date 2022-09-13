The holiday season is soon underway and if you’ve ever wanted to work for the post office — now’s your chance.

The United States Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees.

The postal service is also hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers, and processing team members, according to USPS.com.



“Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season.”

In addition to seasonal employment, USPS is actively hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Job seekers interested in applying can fill out an application HERE.