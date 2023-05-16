WASHINGTON (PIX11) — The United States Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on chocolate milk and other flavored milks in schools.

A new federal proposal is looking to change school meals for children, focusing on reducing the intake of sugar and salt.

The ban would apply to elementary and middle school students, allowing high school students to keep the drink.

The Department of Agriculture is also contemplating keeping chocolate milk but reducing the sugar content in the product.

The decision, if passed, would take effect in the 2025-26 school year.