CHICAGO (WGN) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing an elderly dog multiple times while out on a walk with a teen girl in Chicago.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road.

A police report stated that a 15-year-old girl was walking her family’s chihuahua, Bebe, nearby. According to police, after speaking briefly with the girl, Olivo allegedly stabbed the dog “without warning or provocation.”

Olivo allegedly then chased the 15-year-old girl and stabbed the dog again multiple times. She was placed into custody shortly after.

Responding officers noted that Bebe had significant bleeding.

“He just wants to sit next to you and cuddle because he is always cold,” the family said. “We kind of think of him as a cat — he likes to lay up on top of the sofa.”

The family said Bebe survived the stabbing and is recovering.

According to police records, Olivo was arrested on Dec. 10 in an unrelated incident for aggravated assault and battery.

Jeanette Olivo, previous booking photo from Dec. 10

In Bebe’s stabbing, she was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and aggravated assault. Olivo is due in bond court on Tuesday.

The Garrido Foundation is asking for donations to help pay for Bebe’s medical bills.