DUBLIN, Ohio (WGN) — Much like a bank drive-up, Wendy’s patrons may soon have their orders sent to them through an underground tube.

The Ohio-based company announced Wednesday they are partnering with Pipedream, a hyperlogistics company, for the pilot.

“We know that serving orders quickly and accurately leads to increased customer satisfaction,” said Wendy’s U.S. Chief Operations Officer Deepak Ajmani. “Pipedream’s Instant Pickup system has the potential to unlock greater mobile order speed of service and accuracy, enabling us to consistently deliver hot and fresh Wendy’s products to our fans.”

“Instant pickup portals” will be positioned next to parking spots. Patrons will place their order and the technology uses autonomous robots to transport meals underground to their vehicle.

Wendy’s plans to integrate the Pipedream delivery system into an existing restaurant later this year.

Earlier this month, the company announced they’re teaming up with Google to add artificial intelligence to its menu.

Dubbed FreshAI, the AI tech will hold limited conversations with customers, handling their food orders and answering frequently asked questions. The bot will integrate with the store’s hardware and cash register systems for processing orders.