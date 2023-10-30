NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wendy’s is offering small coffee for 99 cents Monday.

You’ll need the mobile app to get the deal. The Frosty Cream Cold Boo is included in the deal.

On Halloween, customers can score six chicken nuggets for free with any purchase.

At Dunkin, you can get a free medium coffee if you buy something else. You have to be a Dunkin Rewards member to get the deal.

