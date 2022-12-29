TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An energetic Florida teacher became an internet sensation after she was challenged by a student to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.

Natalie McClain, the assistant principal at Sumner High School, took to Twitter and posted video of the epic dance battle, which broke out during the students’ lunch break during exam week.

“Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win,” McClain wrote in the caption.

In the video, teacher Yolanda Turner and a student are seen busting moves to Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control.”

As of Wednesday evening, the 38-second clip has more than 5 million views on Twitter — and one of them was Missy Elliot herself, who replied to McClain’s tweet with fire emojis.

Turner said she hopes the fun moment demonstrates the school’s efforts to create a space where students are encouraged to express themselves.

“I want them to walk away knowing that this was one of the best years that we’ve had,” Turner said.

“It was very important that they have fun, that they go home feeling like, ‘Wow I feel safe. I feel good when I go to school. I’ve had a great time. I have people there that care about me,'” she added. “I just want them to feel included and to be authentic and to share their authentic self.”

Turner, who has been teaching for 20 years, not only has experience in the classroom, but also as a DJ and a singer.