JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (WTEN) – A deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, New York, on Monday. The deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out, according to Administrator Neal Van Slyke.

Video shows the deer inside the nursing home’s physical therapy room. The deer then broke back out through a different window.

The video was taken by worker Bill Betts, who filmed safely from another room. You can hear Betts narrating the situation and even yelling out to a coworker who did not know what was happening on the other side of the door.

Van Slyke said the deer took back off into the woods with no signs of injury as police were arriving. Two days later, he said everything is back to business as usual. The windows are boarded up, but they should be fixed within the next several days. All other equipment in the building is fine, said Van Slyke.