NEW YORK (PIX11) – Venmo is warning its users of a new scam involving a stranger sending you money, claiming it was accidental, then asking you to send the money back as a new payment.

You should never exchange payments with users you don’t know, the mobile payment service said. If you get a payment from a random user, you’re encouraged to contact Venmo to reverse the transaction.

You can also block users who send unsolicited payments.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.