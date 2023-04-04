(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York Tuesday. It’s a historic booking and arraignment on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is now the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Ahead of the arraignment, New York City officials bolstered security and warned potential protesters it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home. … We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law.”

The former president arrived in New York on Monday after flying in from Florida. After the arraignment, Trump boarded his plane to return to Florida, where he is expected to address supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

