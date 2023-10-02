NEW YORK (PIX11) – Toys ‘R’ Us is opening 24 brick-and-mortar stores early next year.

Parent company WHP Global said it’s part of its air, land and sea expansion. Expect to see stores in airports and on cruise liners, the company said.

The first airport store is coming in November to Dallas.

The company said the flagship toy store is still making good money, generating more than $2 billion in sales last year. That comes after a Toys ‘R’ Us opened in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall in 2021.

Toys ‘R’ Us can also be found inside Macy’s department stores nationwide.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.