(KTLA) – Temperatures are cooling across the country, but our chocolate is only getting hotter.

Inspired by the wintry weather, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a mug of hot chocolate in the United States, based largely on ratings and reviews from its community of online users.

In determining the ranking, Yelp identified the businesses with the largest volume of reviews mentioning “hot chocolate” since Jan. 1, 2022, then compared those mentions against ratings and the volume of each business’s reviews, among other factors. It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp allowed only three businesses from any single state in the top 20 for purposes of “geographic diversity.”

The complete ranking, which includes cafes, coffee shops and restaurants across 16 states, is listed below:

1. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates – Sacramento, California

2. Kakawa Chocolate House – Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. Chocolate Museum & Cafe – Orlando, Florida

4. Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop – Seattle, Washington

5. 1927 S’mores Company – Portland, Oregon

6. La Panadería – San Antonio, Texas

7. The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Cafe & Bakery – Oakland, California

8. Amara Chocolate & Coffee – Pasadena, California

9. Coffee Call – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10. Café y Chocolate – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

11. Roste Chocolate House – Portland, Oregon

12. Rev Coffee – Smyrna, Georgia

13. The Bent Spoon – Princeton, New Jersey

14. Newyorktitlan – Brooklyn, New York

15. Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois

16. The Frosty Barrel – Newcastle, Washington

17. Hatch Family Chocolates – Salt Lake City, Utah

18. French Broad Chocolate Lounge – Asheville, North Carolina

19. The Hot Chocolatier – Chattanooga, Tennessee

20. Hot Chocolate Sparrow – Orleans, Massachusetts

Ginger Hahn, the CEO of top-ranked Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, told Nexstar’s KTLA it was “wonderful to be recognized” for their specialty beverages, which include traditional, almond and Oaxacan-style hot chocolates.

“We use Valrhona Chocolate and give people the choice of house-made vanilla bean marshmallows or freshly whipped clover cream,” Hahn said. “Our Rose Petal hot chocolate is topped with candied rose petals from my backyard.”

Additional information, including a list of Yelp’s top five places for hot chocolate in Canada, can be found at Yelp.com.