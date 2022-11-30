CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been 14 years since the first “Twilight” movie hit theaters, but starting this Friday you can catch the entire series on the big screen once more.

Cinemark is bringing back the beloved (and also hated-on) films for an event they’re calling the “‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas” marathon.

“Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or team nostalgia, prepare to sink your teeth into this immortal saga once again,” the company said in a statement.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart attend the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at Westfield Stratford City on November 16, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

FILE – Stephenie Meyer attends a screening of Sony PIctures Classics’ “Austenland” on Aug. 12, 2013 in New York. Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series “Twilight Saga” she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author’s long-awaited “Midnight Sun” sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, FIle)

When originally released, the films made billions of dollars and turned actors Robert Pattinson (Edward), Kristen Stewart (Kristen) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob) into overnight stars.

Here is the schedule for the screenings, in order (times vary):

“Twilight” on Dec. 2

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” on Dec. 3

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on Dec. 4

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” on Dec. 5

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” on Dec. 6

More information on theaters and tickets can be found on Cinemark’s website.