(NewsNation) — Even though you’ve likely updated your iPhone in recent days, Apple is recommending that you do it again.

According to TechCrunch, Apple on Thursday released security updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and Safari users. Apple says the update protects against three “vulnerabilities” that could be exploited.

TechCrunch reports that the latest bugs were discovered by Google threat researcher Maddie Stone.

If it seems like you just updated your phone, you’re not wrong.

Earlier this month, Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software.

To install the update, open Settings on your iPhone, then select “General” followed by “Software Update.”

If you don’t see the update, go back to the General page, then tap “About” to check your iOS version number.

You can also set your iPhone to install software and security updates automatically.