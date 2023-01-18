(NewsNation) — A Washington state court unsealed the search warrant for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home along with other documents Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in Nov. 2022.

The newly released court document reveals what investigators seized from Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.” Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” as well as, “one collection of dark red spot” and “two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain.”

The warrant listed the items removed from the residence but did not offer additional information explaining the connection, if any, between what was discovered and other evidence in the case.

Read the warrant here:

Investigators did not find anything noteworthy in Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he was a teaching assistant and graduate student studying criminology.

After Kohberger was extradited to Idaho, documents filed in the murder case showed that police found the sheath of a large knife near one of the victims. The knife itself, however, was nowhere to be found.

Investigators did not seize any weapon from Kohberger’s apartment, according to the search warrant.

In the application for the search warrant, Moscow Police Sgt. Dustin Baker said investigators were seeking several kinds of potential evidence, including images of the stabbing victims or their home, data that might indicate an interest in planning murders or violence, anything with DNA and dark clothing and knives.

Kohberger has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has placed the attorneys and other people involved with the case under a sweeping gag order.

Kohberger is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing — where the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to justify the felony charges — on June 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.