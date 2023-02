OHIO (PIX11) — An alert school bus driver in Ohio is being called a hero. With virtually no time to act, she made a quick move, preventing a possible tragedy.

The driver, April Wise, opened the door to let a student out. As he walked down the stairs to exit the bus, Wise noticed an oncoming vehicle, grabbed the student and yelled at him to stay.

Wise has been receiving messages of congratulations from elected officials and neighbors across Ohio.