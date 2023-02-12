(NEXSTAR) – After a stunning Super Bowl halftime show, less than a year after having her first child, representatives for Rihanna have confirmed to multiple outlets that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

While she performed songs that were studio collaborations with Drake and Ye, Rihanna performed solo, with the exception of her dancers wearing white ski-style suits and shaded goggles.

Rihanna’s baby bump was visible during her Super Bowl performance, causing widespread speculation online that the singer might be pregnant again.

This was Rihanna’s first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother in May 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 34, welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

Fans also speculated that the Super Bowl performance, in addition to her first new song in six years, meant Rihanna would be dropping a new album.

The singer told fans that isn’t true during an interview with The Associated Press, adding, “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing.”

Rihanna wasn’t the only one with exciting baby news announced on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls. They were born in Chicago, with Allegretti and his parents FaceTiming live from the Chiefs’ hotel, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.