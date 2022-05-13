(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch.

Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.

According to KDKA, 58-year-old Kristin Barfield was sitting on her front porch, listening to music with her boyfriend, when Thomas and Allen drove by the home with Allen in the back seat pointing a gun outside the window of the vehicle shooting and killing Barfield.

Both Allen and Thomas are considered armed and dangerous by police.

If you see the two men, contact 911.