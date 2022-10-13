FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PIX11) – Long Island resident Linda Beigel Schulman sat in a Florida courtroom Thursday and listened to a judge state the obvious.

“The first-degree murder of Scott Beigel was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, yes,” the judge said.

Her son Scott, a teacher, was one of the 17 victims Nikolas Cruz mercilessly gunned down in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Scott was a hero. He saved 31 students, and when he went to close the door, he was murdered by the murderer. He was shot four times within three second, from 5 feet away,” Beigel Schulman said.

But it was the jury’s decision – life imprisonment without the possibility of parole – that left the victims’ families shocked and furious. Cruz will be spared the death penalty.

“There is no way in the world this monster should have not gotten the death penalty. He has no remorse,” Beigel Schulman said.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman said it’s clear at least one holdout juror considered Cruz’s history of mental illness to save him from the death penalty.

“There are a lot of people walking around with fetal alcohol syndrome, and they don’t shoot up schools. He was a lot more mentally ill than that,” Lieberman said.

Cruz is scheduled to be officially sentenced on Nov. 1.