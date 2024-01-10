NEW YORK (PIX11) – Oscar Mayer is looking for its next “hotdogger” to drive the Wienermobile across the U.S.

The salary is around $35,000 and it’s full-time for one year.

Chosen applicants will serve as the company’s brand ambassadors, traveling around the country in its signature ride to showcase Oscar Mayer products.

The position offers benefits, paid time off and free hotel stays, but hours will include holidays and weekends.

The Wienermobile travels an average of 20,000 miles every year, according to The Kraft Heinz Company. The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle first hit the road in 1936.

For more information on how to apply to be a Hotdogger, click here.

