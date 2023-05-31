NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hall of Famer Joe Namath, a New York football legend, turned 80 years old today.

Namath is a Hall of Famer whose claim to fame led The New York Jets to victory, beating the Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl III when the odds favored The Colts.

His extraordinary career as a quarterback includes two MVP titles. In addition, he twice led the league in passing yards when he was with the Jets and played in both the American Football League (AFL) and National Football League (NFL), primarily with the New York Jets and later The Los Angeles Rams.

The man, nicknamed “Broadway Joe” due to his good looks has also been known to come out onto the stage in films and television. Some of his guest-star credits include “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” “The Brady Bunch,” “The Simpsons,” and “The Love Boat.”

Broadway Joe is now happily retired and has six grandchildren.