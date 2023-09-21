NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of missing Florida siblings were caught driving their mother’s stolen car over 200 miles away from home on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over the sedan on Interstate 75 in the city of Alachua — which is near Gainesville — at 3:50 a.m.

Deputies conducted the “high risk traffic stop” because the car was reported stolen.

“Much to their surprise, deputies observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle, along with his 11-year-old sister,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The siblings were reported missing to the North Port Police Department, deputies learned. Their mother declined to press charges and drove three hours north to Alachua County to pick up the children, according to the sheriff’s office.