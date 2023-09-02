DENVER (KDVR) — A suspected road rage shooting in Denver on Thursday may have instead been part of a planned robbery attempt, investigators say.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said “additional evidence” led to the new narrative, shedding light on the cause of the violent incident between the two vehicles.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, near Owl Canyon Road and U.S. 287 in Denver.

“An SUV with multiple passengers reportedly pulled in front of the victim vehicle, a Kia Sedona van, forcing it to stop,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release issued Friday. “Masked suspect/s from the SUV then fired shots at the van. The van driver tried to leave but lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and caught fire.”

The suspects left in their SUV before first responders arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Eight people were in the van, but none were hit by gunfire, investigators said. The occupants, who were not named, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were transported to a hospital, either by ambulance or helicopter.

Nexstar’s KDVR captured the scene from above on Thursday evening, At the time, the charred van was still visible in a surrounding field.

A responding ambulance also caught fire at the scene, but the sheriff’s office said the engine fire was not associated with the van fire. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is now hoping to gather information, photos and videos from witnesses or drivers near the scene of the incident. Tipsters may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.