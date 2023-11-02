NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daryl Tan Hong An not only solved a Rubik’s Cube while submerged underwater, but he did it in less than 10 seconds, breaking another world record.

The 21-year-old received his first Rubik’s Cube when he was 8 years old. He currently holds 12 Guinness World Records titles, more than any other cuber on the planet.

He has solved the Rubik’s Cube while sprinting, hanging upside down, and riding a hoverboard while juggling. He even solved five Rubik’s Cubes with one hand.

While he has broken all of these world records, he has yet to be the fastest to solve the Rubik’s Cube. That distinction goes to Max Park who beat him by a full two seconds.

