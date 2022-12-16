GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man claimed responsibility on Thursday for stealing a Santa statue from outside a restaurant in South Carolina.

The man, who identified himself as Melvin, apologized to the owner of Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, and promised to rectify his choice.

“I’m sorry. Really sorry,” the man said. “I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise I’ll do better.”

A camera inside Bonjour Main caught the moment Melvin stole Santa on Dec. 11. Melvin said the theft happened after a night out on the town celebrating a friend’s birthday. He said he had been drinking.

“Just wasn’t thinking,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.'”

Less than 24 hours later — and sober — Melvin realized his mistake and returned Santa back to Bonjour Main. On Thursday, he returned to the restaurant to apologize. He brought a dozen roses to say sorry to owner Mayra Gallo.

Gallo told Melvin that she would not press charges as long as his apology was genuine. As part of the apology, she told him he would have to confess on camera with 7NEWS.

“I’ll do anything I can to make things right, pay for any damages, fix anything I can, work for free,” he said. “I’ll literally do anything to resolve this situation in the most positive way possible.”

Gallo said she would take Melvin up on his offer to help around the restaurant.