SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman fired from her job at Lowe’s after being assaulted during an attempt to stop suspected shoplifters is heading back to work.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WSAV, Lowe’s said senior management spoke to Donna Hansbrough on Monday to give her the job back. Hansbrough, who spent 13 years working for the company, accepted the offer.

Hansbrough’s injury (Courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office)

“First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot,” Lowe’s stated. “We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

On June 25, Hansbrough said she saw Takyah Berry walking out of the store with a cart full of expensive equipment. When Berry allegedly failed to provide a receipt, Hansbrough chased her down, along with the two men with her.

According to a police report, when Hansbrough grabbed onto the cart, Berry struck her in the face, giving her a black eye.

Takyah Berry (Rincon Police Department)

According to Rincon police, the merchandise stolen from the hardware store was valued at $2,101.00.

Hansbrough was later fired for breaking protocol.

Her story gained national attention, and a GoFundMe fundraiser raised over $25,000 to support her.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing. WSAV was told that Joseph Berry, Takyah’s uncle, and Jamar Lawton have been arrested. Investigators were still looking for Takyah Berry as of Tuesday.

Rincon police said the same day they notified the public of the incident at Lowe’s, Berry was allegedly involved in a similar theft at a Walmart in Chatham County.

Anyone with information on Takyah Berry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.