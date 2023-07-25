(WJW) – LeBron James‘ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a family spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Bronny James, a freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California, was practicing when the medical emergency happened. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.
A family spokesperson told Nexstar’s WJW: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
TMZ Sports was the first to report the news, according to Nexstar’s KTLA.
Sources told the outlet that a 911 call was made at around 9:26 a.m. on Monday at the university’s Galen Center, which is where the team plays and practices.
The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May, after a successful run at Los Angeles’ elite Sierra Canyon School, KTLA reported. The 18-year-old was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.
The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.