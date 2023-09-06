Brights Zoo welcomed a rare spotless giraffe last month and they want the public’s help picking a name. (Credit: Brights Zoo)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The people have spoken – the baby giraffe born without spots at a Tennessee zoo has been named Kipekee.

Kipekee means unique in Swahili, according to Brights Zoo. The zoo held a naming contest for the rare animal, which received over 40,000 votes.

Kipekee won by a margin of 6,000 votes, according to zoo officials. The patternless giraffe was born on July 31.

It’s believed the last time a solid-colored giraffe was born was in 1972 in Tokyo, Japan, zoo officials said.

For more information on Kipekee, including the best viewing times, click here.