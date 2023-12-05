(KTLA) – Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance at Monday night’s Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

This was Foxx’s first public appearance since suffering a “medical complication” in April.

The health scare made global headlines as the medical emergency required him to be rushed to the hospital, and then took months to recover from. What specifically happened to Foxx has been kept private, but it was serious.

During the ceremony, the actor received the Vanguard Award for Amazon Prime Video’s “The Burial.”

Jaime Foxx and Jurnee Smollett pose with the “Vanguard Award” during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino And AAPI Achievements at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

His co-star in the film, Jurnee Smollett, presented him with the honor at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

She called him a “true vanguard, a pioneer who has broken down barriers and inspired generations of artists like myself to be bold, audacious dreamers.”

Attendees were treated to a very emotional Foxx who spoke candidly about his long road to recovery.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he began.

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” he said while holding back tears.

However, even with the emotional heaviness of the moment, Foxx couldn’t help but make a joke.

“I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, L.A. …”

He then talked about how his view on life has changed since the health scare.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. You know it’s beyond. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when it’s almost over,” he explained.

“When you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel,” he said with a laugh. “… am I in the right place?” he said as he playfully adjusted his collar. “I see the Devil like, ‘C’mon now.'”

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin was in attendance and said Foxx’s speech lasted 15 minutes and said “You wanted to be in that room.”

Backstage he spoke to him off-camera. For years Foxx’s closest relatives, who live in Agoura Hills, have watched the KTLA 5 Morning News every morning. When Sam told Foxx that he would run portions of his remarks, he was pleased to hear.

“I think there is this remarkable thing, and Jamie talked about it when you can feel people’s prayers and people rooting for you,” Sam explained. “I think we will be seeing more of Jamie Foxx as both an actor and host and so much more.”

Foxx was among the many big names in attendance.

Among the many award winners were: Edward James Olmos who received the Icon Award, America Ferrera received the Groundbreaker Award, Ken Jeong won the Comedy Trailblazer Award, Eva Longoria took home the Breakthrough Director Award in Film, Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Career Achievement Award.