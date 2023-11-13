NEW YORK (PIX11) – The IRS has released its new income tax brackets adjusted for inflation.

The annual adjustment prevents unusual increases in the amount an earner pays for incomes that increase by 7% or less.

The upcoming tax season will also see new standard deductions.

For individual filers, it’s now $14,600. For married couples filing jointly, it increased by $1,500 to $29, 200.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.