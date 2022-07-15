FILE: Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to…
FILE: Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a mad travel scramble across the country to direct patients to states that still allow the procedure. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE: Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to…
FILE: Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a mad travel scramble across the country to direct patients to states that still allow the procedure. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)