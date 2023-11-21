NEW YORK (PIX11) – The next time you travel using Google Maps, you may be in for a surprise.

The company has rolled out a new color scheme on both its desktop and mobile versions.

Roadways are no longer white and yellow and instead are various shades of gray. Parks and other wooded areas are a slightly different shade of green.

While buildings are still gray and yellow, Google said it’s now more realistic to better help users with their surroundings.

