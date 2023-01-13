RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If there’s any time of year to tuck away the New Year’s resolutions and bring out the cash, it’s Girl Scout cookie season.

Girl Scouts across the country are setting up stands once again and will continue to sell their lineup of iconic cookies through April. That lineup does have one new addition in 2023 — the Raspberry Rally.

This new cookie looks very similar to the Thin Mint with a chocolatey coating, but underneath is a pink, crispy, raspberry-flavored cookie.

The Raspberry Rally, however, will be sold exclusively online starting on Feb. 27, and directly shipped to customers’ homes. This new method will “allow Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business,” according to the organization’s website.

Anyone wishing to pre-order before Feb. 27 will need to contact their local troop.

A release from Girl Scouts of the USA said the community-supported cookie sales represent the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. It’s a program known for developing life skills in young girls such as money management, people skills, goal setting and decision making, according to the organization.

Funds raised from each year’s cookie sales go toward experiences such as service projects, troop travel and summer camps.

Want cookies and don’t know anyone with your local troop? Visit the Girl Scouts’ online cookie finder at Girlscouts.org. It’s worth noting, though, that each of the 111 Girl Scout councils across the country “sets cookie season timing in their own local market,” so troops in your area may not be selling cookies in your neck of the woods just yet, according to a representative for the national organization.

“The majority of councils conduct their cookie season for about a six- to eight-week period per year, most between January and April, but some start earlier in the fall,” according to a GSUSA spokesperson.