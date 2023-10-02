MOREAU, N.Y. (PIX11) — Charlotte Sena, 9, who disappeared while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, has been found, according to New York State police.

Officials said Sena was found healthy, and a suspect has been arrested.

The girl’s family had pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.