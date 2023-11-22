NEW YORK (PIX11) – It has been 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

A graphic video recording of the murder was the key evidence that led the Warren Commission to conclude that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter. But the film also served as fuel for the conspiracy theorists.

The film was taken by Dallas dress manufacturer Abraham Zapruder, with whom I gained one of only a half-dozen interviews he ever gave. The original cassettes of that interview are now part of the assassination archives at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dealey Plaza. After many decades, I have taken part of that interview to add his voice to the iconic 8 mm film.

The museum says it learned more about Zapruder from my 22-minute radio interview than anything he told the Warren Commission or others. His film and name are forever embedded in American history.

Zapruder told me he actually forgot to bring his camera that day to film the president but turned out to be one of the nation’s darkest moments.

“I wouldn’t have the pictures at all if it weren’t for my secretary Mrs. Rogers who made me go home and get the camera. I didn’t have the camera with me at all that morning. She insisted I go and get the camera,” he recalled.

The images he recorded are seared in America’s collective consciousness, whether you lived through it at the time, or are one of the millions who have been born since. The images of a young president being brutally murdered endure as a deeply personal experience.

It was a perfect vantage point to film the president’s motorcade. Standing with him at the very spot where he shot the film, Zapruder described what he saw in the viewfinder of his camera.

“I saw the motorcade then the car approached. Jacqueline and the president were waving and when they came in line with my camera I heard a shot. I saw the president lean over to Jacqueline, then the second shot came and then I realized I saw his head open up and I started yelling, ‘They killed him, they killed him,’ and I continued shooting until they went under the underpass. It’s left in my mind like a wound that heals up but yet there’s a pain left as to what has happened,” Zapruder said.

Zapruder told me he was traumatized by what he witnessed and failed to hear a third shot. The film runs 26.6 seconds, but over the years it has gone through thousands of hours of frame-by-frame scrutiny. It was the centerpiece of every official investigation.

The Warren Commission relied on it to reach the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. But the film also raised some questions about that finding. In 1979, a Congressional Committee established to reinvestigate the assassination concluded that there was, “probably a second gunman who shot from the grassy knoll,” just adjacent to where Zapruder was standing when he took the film. But Zapruder told me he did not hear a second gunman.

“Did you feel those shots came from behind that fence or behind you on the grassy knoll,?” I asked.

“No,” he responded. “As a matter of fact, I heard some comments about it and I went back to the place where I stood when I shot these pictures and looked at that wooden fence they were talking about. I believe it was about 20-35 feet from where I was standing. I believe I would have heard a different sound like the one coming from my right ear.”

Instead, he and his receptionist Marilyn Sitzman, who was with him at the time, insisted they heard two distinct shots from their left ear, which was some 800 yards from the Texas School Book Depository Building, where Oswald fired his shots.

Zapruder’s camera is now in the national archives. A new camera Bell and Howell sent him was never used. He took one unopened box from a cabinet to show me, contending he could never again put his eye to the viewfinder of a camera because it rekindled all the images of that awful Friday in Dallas.

In 1999, the government paid the Zapruder family $16 million for the original film, a record payment for a historical artifact. It is now preserved in the National Archives.

Zapruder died in 1970, a quiet unassuming man who never expected to be immortalized by a horrible moment in history, his images have frozen in time.