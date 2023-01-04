TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people in Florida broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check on the home and found two people. According to deputies, the man and the woman didn’t live there and had entered the residence through an unlocked door.

Deputies said the man was already on their radar. He was allegedly seen on surveillance video burglarizing a Dollar General store earlier that day.

The pair was taken into custody and questioned, then the woman admitted to calling 911, authorities said.

“She called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement assist (them) with moving their belongings from the house (the one they were burglarizing),” the sheriff’s office said. “And they were trying to get a ride to the airport because they wanted to go to New York for the weekend.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft in connection to the dollar store burglary, and also burglary of a residence. The woman was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence.