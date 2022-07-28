FILE – A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is seen in Silver Spring, Md., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some ultraviolet wands marketed as being effective against germs could expose their users to dangerous levels of radiation, causing injuries to their skin and eyes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the FDA advised against using certain brands and models of UV wands, recommending that people seek safer alternatives for home disinfection.

The specific products listed in the FDA warning are:

Safe•T•Lite, manufactured by Max‐lux Corporation

OttLite Rechargeable UVC Disinfecting Wand, model: UV10002M, manufactured by OttLite Technologies Inc.

UVILIZER Flip, model: SG-153, manufactured by In My Bathroom LLC, “dba” IMB

Portable UV Light Wand Sterilizer, manufactured by In My Bathroom LLC, “dba” IMB

Ultraviolet Sterilamp, model: PURPLEGLOW, manufactured by Vanelc

Sharper Image® UV Sanitizing Portable Wand, model: 101362, manufactured by MerchSource LLC

SurfaceSoap UV, manufactured by PhonoSoap LLC

Magic UV Light SanitizerTM, manufactured by Magic UV Light Sanitizer

The products could expose their users and those around them to dangerous levels of ultraviolet-C radiation, and cause skin and eye injuries after just a few seconds of use, according to the FDA. Agency testing found that some products emitted as much as 3,000 times the amount of ultraviolet-C radiation deemed safe by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection.

The FDA said that it issued Notification of Defect Letters to the manufacturers, and plans to work with them to correct the problems.

The agency advised consumers to discontinue use of the above UV wands, as well as any others that lack safety instructions or information on the amounts of radiation they give off. Consumers should instead use alternative disinfection methods, such as chemical cleaners, the FDA said. Should consumers continue using UV wands, they should at least follow all included safety directions.

Any member of the public, including a manufacturer, may use the Accidental Radiation Occurrence Report form to submit a report on any radiation incident or potentially hazardous event to the FDA. Consumers can also help the FDA identify additional UV wands that may give off unsafe levels of radiation, by submitting information using the Allegations of Regulatory Misconduct Form. If you have questions, email the FDA’s Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.