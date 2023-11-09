NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 9, and some fast food chains are celebrating with special deals.

Here’s a list of some of those deals you can take advantage of. To access all of these, you have to order using the fast food restaurant’s website or app.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with orders of $5 or more.

Popeyes

You can get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes when you buy a chicken sandwich combo. The deal is available through Nov. 12.

Wingstop

Wingstop is offering a buy one, get one free deal. To get the deal, you have to use the code BOGOSAMMY when purchasing on Wingstop’s website or app.

The Wingstop offer lasts through Nov. 12.

