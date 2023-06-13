DORSET, Vt. (PIX11) — Beloved actor Treat Williams died on Monday in a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

A car turning left into a parking lot collided with Williams’ motorcycle, throwing him into the air, authorities said. He was wearing a helmet but suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Known as “Treat,” Williams was born 71 years ago in Vermont as Richard Treat Williams.

He graced the big and small screens for almost 50 years. He was known as an actor’s actor; filmmakers loved working with him.

Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical “Hair.”

But he’s probably best known for his role as Dr. Andrew Brown on the television series “Everwood,” which aired on PIX11 from 2002 to 2006.

Williams also had a recurring role on the show “Blue Bloods.” And he graced the Great White Way in the Broadway shows “Grease” and “Pirates of the Penzance.”

On his Twitter account, Williams described himself as a husband and father first, then aviator, singer, actor, and New Englander.

Fellow actors took to Twitter after news spread of Williams’ death, expressing their admiration.

“He had it all, smart funny, charming, successful, handsome, compassionate, heart of gold. And that name is tTreat Williams,” Billy Baldwin said.

“I really loved him, I’m devastated he is gone,” said actor James Woods.

Williams is survived by his wife and two children.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing as of Tuesday.