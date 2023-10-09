NEW YORK (PIX11) – Pharmacy employees at Walgreens across the nation are walking out of work on Monday.

Pharmacists, technicians and support staff said they want better working conditions. They said staffing levels are way too low to meet performance expectations.

Workers said they often fall behind and are forced to deal with angry customers.

The walkout is expected through Wednesday. It could impact more than 500 locations worldwide.

