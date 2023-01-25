(WXIN) – If you’ve purchased a Celsius energy drink since 2015, you may be eligible to get some money back.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. has agreed to a settlement after being accused of misleading labeling. Customers alleged that cans of Celsius featured a “no preservatives” disclaimer even though they contained citric acid. The company contended that citric acid was added for flavor and not used as a preservative.

While a court didn’t rule in favor of either side, the company has agreed to a settlement that will allow both parties to avoid further litigation.

What does this mean for customers?

Anyone who bought one of several varieties of Celsius is eligible for up to $250, although customers receiving the highest payout must have a receipt or proof of purchase. Customers without such documentation are still eligible for up to $20.

The settlement applies to anyone who bought Celsius between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov 23, 2022. It includes original Celsius beverages (which were sometimes labeled Celsius Live Fit), Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia. Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion powdered drinks are also part of the settlement.

You can submit a claim at this website. Claims must be submitted by Feb. 13, 2023. More details about the settlement can be found online here.