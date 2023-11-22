(KTXL) — As Thanksgiving approaches, utility officials are reminding people some meals will produce substances that shouldn’t be poured down the kitchen sink.

Sacramento’s Department of Utilities said large amounts of fats, oils and grease can be produced while preparing turkeys and hams. As preparations are being done for Thanksgiving dinner, they warn that fats, oils and grease shouldn’t be poured down the drain, as they could cause a clogged sink.

“There are a lot of myths and urban legends that disposing of fats, oils or grease down the drain is alright, but the fact is they should never be poured down the sink,” Jessica McCabe with the city’s Department of Utilities said on the city’s blog. “They can cause costly drain clogs in your sink and in city sewer systems.”

To avoid a clogged sink, McCabe says to follow these steps:

•Pour fat, oil and grease into a disposable container once it has cooled

•Seal the disposable container

•Throw away the container into a garbage bin

“Hiring a plumber to unclog your drains is the last thing you want to think about during the holidays,” McCabe said.

The South Placer Municipal Utility District said fats, oils and grease get stuck inside pipes once they cool and solidify after they’re poured though the sink.

Small amounts of fats, oils and grease can stick to sewer pipes and accumulate over time, leading to the restricting or blocking the flow of sewage.

“A sewer backup can overflow into streets and into homes, creating public health hazards and potentially damaging properties, the environment and local waterways,” SPMUD said on its website.

To save your pipes after cooking, scrape greasy pans and dishes into the trash before washing. You should also use a sink strainer to catch food items, which should also be dumped into the garbage can.