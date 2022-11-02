NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he is suing Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James.

This comes just over a month since AG James filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trumps were involved in large-scale fraud, often by over-valuing assets like buildings and golf courses to deceive banks.

Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia “Peekaboo” James. New York State is one of the most crime-ridden places on earth with murders, robberies, drug deals, and every other form of crime setting records on a weekly basis. While James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years. Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters. which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years. Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social